California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of CoStar Group worth $51,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,956,536,000 after acquiring an additional 445,078 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 368.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,900,000 after acquiring an additional 108,573 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,998,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 313,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,903,000 after acquiring an additional 48,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 5,234.4% in the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 48,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,480,000 after acquiring an additional 47,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.60, for a total value of $340,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group stock opened at $652.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $625.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $601.26. CoStar Group Inc has a twelve month low of $384.11 and a twelve month high of $670.60. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 76.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of CoStar Group to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $641.42.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

