California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,766,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223,088 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Corteva worth $52,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Interstate Bank boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 58,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $52,260.00. Also, CEO James C. Jr. Collins acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 15,975 shares of company stock valued at $414,277.

NYSE CTVA opened at $28.92 on Friday. Corteva has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $32.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.29 and a 200-day moving average of $27.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTVA. Barclays set a $32.00 target price on shares of Corteva and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.44.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

