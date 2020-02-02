California Public Employees Retirement System Has $42.32 Million Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,437,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,571 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.39% of Elanco Animal Health worth $42,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 131,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,763,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,608,000 after buying an additional 3,087,565 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after buying an additional 21,438 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,483,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,331,000 after buying an additional 924,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 673,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,921,000 after buying an additional 300,835 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet raised Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Elanco Animal Health from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.24.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 3,766 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.58 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,972.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $30.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.74. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $25.25 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.54.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $771.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.85 million. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.04%. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

