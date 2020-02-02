California Public Employees Retirement System Has $44.07 Million Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,085,110 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,203 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.25% of Citizens Financial Group worth $44,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 460,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,291,000 after buying an additional 55,308 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 63.6% in the third quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 30,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 252,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 148.7% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 21,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 12,924 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 163.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,052,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,241,000 after buying an additional 652,584 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CFG. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a price target (up previously from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine cut Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised Citizens Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.05.

NYSE CFG opened at $37.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.79. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $41.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

