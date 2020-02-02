California Public Employees Retirement System Has $45.98 Million Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Keysight Technologies worth $45,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,859,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,424,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,576 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 312.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 836,184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,319,000 after purchasing an additional 633,633 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 61.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 776,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,519,000 after purchasing an additional 294,759 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 533.6% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 285,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,726,000 after purchasing an additional 240,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 39.3% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 474,434 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,139,000 after purchasing an additional 133,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $92.99 on Friday. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $71.03 and a 1 year high of $110.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.45.

In related news, VP John C. Skinner sold 8,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $859,096.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,717.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 109,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total value of $11,378,971.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 298,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,033,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,829 shares of company stock valued at $16,513,651. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

