California Public Employees Retirement System Has $47.10 Million Stake in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,294,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,397 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of FOX worth $47,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 23.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FOX has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of FOX opened at $36.33 on Friday. Fox Corp has a 12 month low of $29.61 and a 12 month high of $41.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 12.94%.

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total value of $625,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

