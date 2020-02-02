California Public Employees Retirement System Has $47.34 Million Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,434 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 35,364 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of DexCom worth $47,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,319 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 7,524 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $492,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 185,444 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,787,000 after buying an additional 10,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

DXCM opened at $240.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $225.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.00. The firm has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.46 and a beta of 0.76. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.44 and a twelve month high of $247.34.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $396.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.99 million. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 16.16% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on DexCom from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on DexCom from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DexCom from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.80.

In other DexCom news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 10,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 1,208 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $223,830.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,135 shares of company stock worth $10,763,620. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

