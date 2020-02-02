California Public Employees Retirement System Has $50.38 Million Position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 821,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 99,030 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.25% of CBRE Group worth $50,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,629,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,263,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,256,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $755,742,000 after purchasing an additional 765,289 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,189,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,043,000 after purchasing an additional 25,284 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,046,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,478,000 after purchasing an additional 102,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 971,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CBRE. Raymond James lowered CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.20.

CBRE stock opened at $61.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69. CBRE Group Inc has a twelve month low of $45.02 and a twelve month high of $61.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.57 and a 200-day moving average of $55.23.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William F. Concannon sold 8,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $454,988.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,755 shares in the company, valued at $15,284,857.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $2,212,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 749,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,420,308.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,074 shares of company stock valued at $4,223,623. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

