California Public Employees Retirement System Has $51.01 Million Stock Holdings in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,575 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.13% of NetEase worth $51,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTES. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 151.2% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the second quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 148.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 10.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 8.7% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 15,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. 47.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NTES shares. ValuEngine cut NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Nomura raised their price objective on NetEase from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on NetEase from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on NetEase in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.96.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $320.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.79. NetEase Inc has a 1-year low of $209.01 and a 1-year high of $352.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $323.19 and its 200-day moving average is $284.40.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The technology company reported $13.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $11.47. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 27.21%. On average, research analysts predict that NetEase Inc will post 23.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

