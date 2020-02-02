California Public Employees Retirement System Has $51.65 Million Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 185,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,330 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Align Technology worth $51,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 246.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Julie Tay sold 2,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.01, for a total value of $766,947.39. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,182,593.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.61, for a total value of $1,932,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,157,839.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,208 shares of company stock worth $5,037,975. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Align Technology stock opened at $257.10 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.84 and a 12 month high of $334.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.86. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.05.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $649.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Align Technology from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Align Technology from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.42.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

