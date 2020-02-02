California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 632,996 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,497 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Hess worth $42,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 410.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Hess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 49,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $3,508,659.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 238,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,849,113.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard D. Lynch sold 36,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.75, for a total transaction of $2,679,263.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,308.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $56.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of -42.22 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.36. Hess Corp. has a twelve month low of $51.10 and a twelve month high of $74.11.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Hess had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Hess Corp. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HES shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Monday, October 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Hess from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

