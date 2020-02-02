California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 932,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,811 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.25% of Yum China worth $44,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Yum China by 196.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Angela Ai sold 15,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $705,735.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $91,626.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,690 shares in the company, valued at $118,440.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUMC opened at $43.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.03. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $35.70 and a 52 week high of $50.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.13.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.60 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.64.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

