California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 953,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,110 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Carnival worth $48,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Carnival by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,715,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,352,000 after acquiring an additional 304,457 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,437,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,552,000 after acquiring an additional 372,271 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Carnival by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,407,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,630 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 948,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,212,000 after buying an additional 171,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Carnival by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,926,000 after buying an additional 280,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCL shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Carnival from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Carnival in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $43.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. Carnival Corp has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $59.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.25 and its 200 day moving average is $45.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Carnival’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

