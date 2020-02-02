California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 577,525 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,552 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of United Continental worth $50,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in United Continental during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in United Continental by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in United Continental during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in United Continental during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in United Continental during the third quarter valued at $210,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $74.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.13. United Continental Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $74.44 and a twelve month high of $96.03.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on UAL shares. Cowen set a $96.00 price objective on shares of United Continental and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of United Continental from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on shares of United Continental and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United Continental from $108.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of United Continental from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.75.

In other news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total value of $92,821.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

