California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 50,433 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,433 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Skyworks Solutions worth $49,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 492.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $113.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $66.29 and a 1-year high of $128.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The company had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $124,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,106.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 40,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $3,898,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 213,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,764,229.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 263,363 shares of company stock worth $27,815,318. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from to in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.25.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

