California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 22.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,845,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 334,340 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.17% of Mplx worth $46,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPLX. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 73.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

MPLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Mplx from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mplx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 target price on shares of Mplx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.07.

Shares of MPLX opened at $24.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.74 and a 200 day moving average of $26.84. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $35.85.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 21.11%. Mplx’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.44%. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.81%.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.