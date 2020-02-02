California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 26,257 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 475,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,257 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Copart worth $43,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Copart by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,851,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,752 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Copart by 370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 624,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,189,000 after acquiring an additional 492,028 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Copart by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,411,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,729,000 after acquiring an additional 196,523 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 92.5% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 383,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,835,000 after purchasing an additional 184,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,512,000. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $4,766,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 327,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.49, for a total transaction of $29,619,005.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 538,785 shares of company stock valued at $49,564,503. 14.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPRT. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

CPRT stock opened at $101.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.40. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $104.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The company had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.