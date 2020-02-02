California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 28,937 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 556,618 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 28,937 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Best Buy worth $48,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 138.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 553 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 168.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lisa Caputo sold 10,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $808,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,392.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,105 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $90,930.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,105,051 shares of company stock worth $169,112,718. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY opened at $84.69 on Friday. Best Buy Co Inc has a 52-week low of $57.78 and a 52-week high of $91.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.19 and its 200-day moving average is $75.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.10. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Best Buy from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura raised their price objective on Best Buy from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Best Buy from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.05.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

