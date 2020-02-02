California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 29,434 Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 29,434 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of CDW worth $49,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of CDW by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 30,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in CDW by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in CDW by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 193,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,710,000 after buying an additional 45,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management increased its position in CDW by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 15,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $130.45 on Friday. CDW has a one year low of $82.44 and a one year high of $146.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 91.07% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CDW will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub lowered CDW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.88.

In other CDW news, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $6,971,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 597,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,341,912.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $174,447.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,255.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,052 shares of company stock valued at $15,390,634 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

