Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Capital One Financial comprises about 3.3% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $5,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

COF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.77.

COF stock traded down $2.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,637,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,409. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.83. Capital One Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $76.82 and a fifty-two week high of $107.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

In other news, Director Mayo A. Shattuck III sold 7,070 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total transaction of $682,749.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,298,313.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,490,114.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,807.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 292,735 shares of company stock valued at $29,459,962. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.