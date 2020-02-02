Cappasity Market Capitalization Tops $1.05 Million (CAPP)

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Cappasity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Kucoin, IDEX and IDAX. During the last seven days, Cappasity has traded up 18.4% against the dollar. Cappasity has a total market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $88,954.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00037277 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $564.04 or 0.06009204 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00024731 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00126853 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00035097 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010633 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Cappasity Profile

CAPP is a token. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,151,696 tokens. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io. Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cappasity

Cappasity can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, IDAX, Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cappasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cappasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

