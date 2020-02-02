Capricoin (CPC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $13,143.00

Capricoin (CURRENCY:CPC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Capricoin has a market capitalization of $45,691.00 and approximately $13,143.00 worth of Capricoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Capricoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0230 or 0.00000244 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin. Over the last week, Capricoin has traded up 8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Capricoin alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Capricoin Profile

CPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2015. Capricoin’s total supply is 200,995,023 coins and its circulating supply is 1,990,045 coins. Capricoin’s official Twitter account is @CapricoinSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Capricoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/CPC. Capricoin’s official website is capricoin.org.

Capricoin Coin Trading

Capricoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Capricoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Capricoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Capricoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Capricoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Capricoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.