Cardano Price Reaches $0.0572 on Top Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last week, Cardano has traded up 28.7% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0572 or 0.00000605 BTC on exchanges including Cryptohub, Cryptomate, Cryptopia and ZB.COM. Cardano has a total market cap of $1.48 billion and $161.54 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008405 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00024573 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010690 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $252.41 or 0.02668683 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002439 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00013878 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. The official message board for Cardano is forum.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cardano

Cardano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, OKEx, Coinnest, ZB.COM, Indodax, Altcoin Trader, OTCBTC, HitBTC, Exmo, Gate.io, Bitbns, Coinbe, ABCC, Upbit, DragonEX, CoinFalcon, Bithumb, Huobi, Cryptopia, Binance, Cryptomate, Cryptohub and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.