Cardstack Tops 1-Day Volume of $32,837.00 (CARD)

Cardstack (CURRENCY:CARD) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 2nd. In the last seven days, Cardstack has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. Cardstack has a total market capitalization of $660,006.00 and approximately $32,837.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardstack token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Coinsuper, Hotbit, IDEX and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00036854 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $558.10 or 0.05897612 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00024985 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00126924 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00034938 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010630 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Cardstack Token Profile

Cardstack (CRYPTO:CARD) is a token. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,364,180,394 tokens. Cardstack’s official message board is medium.com/cardstack. Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardstack is cardstack.com.

Buying and Selling Cardstack

Cardstack can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, CoinEx, Bibox, Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

