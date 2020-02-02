Carry (CRE) Achieves Market Cap of $8.01 Million

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Carry has a total market capitalization of $8.01 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Carry has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar. One Carry token can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges including Upbit and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00037050 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.28 or 0.05948693 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00025051 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00126952 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00034961 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00013365 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010620 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry (CRE) is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 4,511,558,981 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,567,048,217 tokens. The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol. Carry’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Carry

Carry can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

