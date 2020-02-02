Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,931 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.26% of Carter’s worth $12,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Carter’s by 178.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 594 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Carter’s during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Carter’s during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Carter’s during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Carter’s by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CRI stock opened at $106.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.54 and a twelve month high of $112.46.

CRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Carter’s from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.57.

In other news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.36, for a total transaction of $2,067,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy Woods Brinkley sold 1,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $166,898.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,888. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,498 shares of company stock worth $9,564,887. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

