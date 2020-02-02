Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) will announce earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.17. Casella Waste Systems reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Casella Waste Systems.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $198.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.60 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 50.45% and a net margin of 1.23%. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CWST. BidaskClub upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director James F. Callahan, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $420,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,368.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $115,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,856.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWST. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,198,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 231.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 303,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,041,000 after purchasing an additional 212,253 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 58.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 365,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,499,000 after purchasing an additional 135,426 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,177,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,290,000 after buying an additional 109,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 117.0% in the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 176,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after buying an additional 94,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $51.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 341.27 and a beta of 0.78. Casella Waste Systems has a 52-week low of $29.84 and a 52-week high of $51.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.80.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casella Waste Systems (CWST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.