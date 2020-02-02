Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned about 0.06% of Casey’s General Stores worth $3,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 163.9% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2,853.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

CASY has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.30.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $160.86 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 12-month low of $122.86 and a 12-month high of $179.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 23.23%.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

