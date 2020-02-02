Caspian (CSP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $178,954.00

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Caspian token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and IDEX. Caspian has a market cap of $3.47 million and approximately $178,954.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Caspian has traded up 8.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00037054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $558.31 or 0.05933897 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00024849 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00126965 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00034700 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010575 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Caspian Token Profile

Caspian (CRYPTO:CSP) is a token. It was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech.

Caspian Token Trading

Caspian can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Caspian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

