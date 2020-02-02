Castle (CSTL) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $120.00

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One Castle coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. Castle has a market capitalization of $181,280.00 and $120.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Castle has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Castle

Castle is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 16,638,214 coins and its circulating supply is 16,242,147 coins. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL.

Castle Coin Trading

Castle can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

