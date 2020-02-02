Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 49.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,706 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth $23,144,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Catalent by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,307,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,615,000 after purchasing an additional 388,615 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,010,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,810,000 after purchasing an additional 235,371 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth $5,676,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth $5,229,000.

CTLT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.57.

In related news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $137,730.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 45,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $2,378,202.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,512 shares of company stock worth $2,921,998. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLT stock opened at $61.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.69. Catalent Inc has a twelve month low of $36.24 and a twelve month high of $63.36.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $664.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.87 million. Catalent had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Catalent Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

