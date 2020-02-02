Catex Token Market Capitalization Reaches $306,435.00 (CATT)

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Over the last week, Catex Token has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar. Catex Token has a total market cap of $306,435.00 and $1,962.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Catex Token token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Catex Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00037160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $563.58 or 0.05972831 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00025101 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00126986 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00034930 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00013372 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010636 BTC.

Catex Token Token Profile

Catex Token (CRYPTO:CATT) is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,784,234,281 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Catex Token Token Trading

Catex Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Catex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Catex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Catex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.