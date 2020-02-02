Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to post $150.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $149.40 million to $152.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp reported sales of $156.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will report full-year sales of $623.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $614.50 million to $630.17 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $655.21 million, with estimates ranging from $643.40 million to $661.22 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cathay General Bancorp.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $149.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 12.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CATY shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cathay General Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

In related news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 17,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $675,993.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 43,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,224.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony M. Tang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.59, for a total transaction of $365,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,963.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,469 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,224 in the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CATY. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Cathay General Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,308,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 372.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 112,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 88,929 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,010,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,399,000 after purchasing an additional 588,789 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 42,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $36.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $31.89 and a one year high of $40.06.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

