CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $186.64 Million

Brokerages predict that CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) will report $186.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CBL & Associates Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $189.90 million and the lowest is $183.37 million. CBL & Associates Properties posted sales of $216.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CBL & Associates Properties will report full-year sales of $758.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $744.35 million to $769.05 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $715.54 million, with estimates ranging from $710.32 million to $720.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CBL & Associates Properties.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.19). CBL & Associates Properties had a negative net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $187.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.77 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.27.

In related news, Director Michael L. Ashner purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 320,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 67,965 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 165,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 164.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 885,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 551,062 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CBL & Associates Properties by 625.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 160,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 138,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Investment Management acquired a new stake in CBL & Associates Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBL opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $145.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.15. CBL & Associates Properties has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $2.61.

About CBL & Associates Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

