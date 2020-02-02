CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) Holdings Lifted by Ycg LLC

Ycg LLC lifted its stake in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 812,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,446 shares during the period. CBRE Group makes up 6.5% of Ycg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ycg LLC owned about 0.24% of CBRE Group worth $49,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 454.1% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 604.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 461.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.05. 1,707,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,187,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.23. CBRE Group Inc has a 1-year low of $45.02 and a 1-year high of $61.98.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CBRE Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO William F. Concannon sold 8,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $454,988.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,755 shares in the company, valued at $15,284,857.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Lafitte sold 26,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,499,039.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,787,091.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,074 shares of company stock valued at $4,223,623. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

