CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) versus CAHS China HGS Real Estate (NYSE:HGSH) Head-To-Head Contrast

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) and CAHS China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.2% of CBRE Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of CBRE Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 69.9% of CAHS China HGS Real Estate shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

CBRE Group has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CAHS China HGS Real Estate has a beta of 2.25, indicating that its stock price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CBRE Group and CAHS China HGS Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBRE Group 4.50% 23.24% 8.49% CAHS China HGS Real Estate 9.18% 2.28% 1.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CBRE Group and CAHS China HGS Real Estate, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBRE Group 0 4 3 0 2.43 CAHS China HGS Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A

CBRE Group currently has a consensus target price of $61.25, indicating a potential upside of 0.33%. Given CBRE Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe CBRE Group is more favorable than CAHS China HGS Real Estate.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CBRE Group and CAHS China HGS Real Estate’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBRE Group $21.34 billion 0.96 $1.06 billion $3.28 18.61 CAHS China HGS Real Estate $39.58 million 0.59 $3.70 million N/A N/A

CBRE Group has higher revenue and earnings than CAHS China HGS Real Estate.

Summary

CBRE Group beats CAHS China HGS Real Estate on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting. It also provides facilities management, project management, transaction management, and strategic consulting services to occupiers of real estate; and property management services comprising construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties. In addition, the company provides investment management services under the CBRE Global Investors brand to pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, foundations, endowments, and other institutional investors; and development services under the Trammell Crow Company brand name primarily to users of and investors in commercial real estate. CBRE Group, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

CAHS China HGS Real Estate Company Profile

China HGS Real Estate Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops real estate properties in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the construction and sale of residential apartments, parking lots, and commercial properties. It also develops multi-layer, sub-high-rise, and high-rise apartment buildings, as well as office buildings. In addition, the company offers various services, such as land acquisition, project planning, design management, construction management, sales and marketing, and property management. China HGS Real Estate Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hanzhong, the People's Republic of China.

