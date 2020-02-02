CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Laurentian Bank of Canada

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Sunday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $67.00 price target on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 56.85% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CCDBF. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of CCL Industries in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Laurentian reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of CCL Industries in a research report on Sunday.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Shares of CCL Industries stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.72. 232 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290. CCL Industries has a 12-month low of $39.26 and a 12-month high of $51.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.85.

About CCL Industries

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.