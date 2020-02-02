CCUniverse Price Down 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. Over the last week, CCUniverse has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. One CCUniverse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $30,115.00 and $6,093.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005205 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 79.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000910 BTC.

999 (999) traded 45.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000159 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000158 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse is a token. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 309,997,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,967,335 tokens. CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here. CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org.

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

CCUniverse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

