CEEK VR (CEEK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.39 Million

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded down 37.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 2nd. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Bancor Network, RightBTC and Coinsuper. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and $14,957.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00037339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $561.95 or 0.05946435 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00025134 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00126859 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00034922 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00013554 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010486 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, Coinsuper, IDEX, LATOKEN and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

