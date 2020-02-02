Celer Network (CELR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $12.37 Million

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. One Celer Network token can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, Bilaxy, TOKOK and Binance. During the last week, Celer Network has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $12.37 million and $3.31 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Celer Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00037054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $558.31 or 0.05933897 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00024849 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00126965 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00034700 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010575 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Celer Network Profile

CELR is a token. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,624,044,542 tokens. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Celer Network Token Trading

Celer Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Gate.io, TOKOK and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celer Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celer Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.