Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

CELTF has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Centamin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Centamin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Centamin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Get Centamin alerts:

Shares of CELTF stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. Centamin has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.56. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.36.

About Centamin

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.