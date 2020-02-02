Centauri Achieves Market Cap of $39,265.00 (CTX)

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Centauri has traded up 10% against the US dollar. Centauri has a market capitalization of $39,265.00 and $281.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centauri coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00037109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $564.62 or 0.05973392 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024825 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00126992 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00034759 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010584 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About Centauri

CTX is a coin. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 46,919,868 coins and its circulating supply is 46,174,999 coins. Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24. Centauri’s official message board is centauricoin.info/blog. The official website for Centauri is centauricoin.info.

Buying and Selling Centauri

Centauri can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centauri should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centauri using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

