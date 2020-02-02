Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in shares of Centene by 18.3% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,244,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,153 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Centene by 958.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 819,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,431,000 after acquiring an additional 741,637 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 107.2% during the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,125,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,684,000 after acquiring an additional 582,172 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the third quarter valued at about $20,878,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 718.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 528,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,853,000 after acquiring an additional 463,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNC opened at $62.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Centene Corp has a 52 week low of $41.62 and a 52 week high of $69.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.60.

In other Centene news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $4,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,368,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,976,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total transaction of $31,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,964,620 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNC. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Centene from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Centene from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

