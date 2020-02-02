Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned 0.18% of Central Pacific Financial worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 1,282.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 12.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 21.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the period. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John C. Dean sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total value of $192,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,398 shares in the company, valued at $99,085.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John C. Dean sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $200,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,770.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $590,436. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CPF. ValuEngine raised Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of CPF stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.73. The stock had a trading volume of 166,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,349. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $30.82. The company has a market cap of $786.89 million, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $57.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.32%.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

