Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) vs. Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NYSE:ACBI) Head to Head Analysis

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) and Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Central Pacific Financial and Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Pacific Financial 22.59% 11.26% 0.98% Atlantic Capital Bancshares 45.08% 8.82% 1.09%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Central Pacific Financial and Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Pacific Financial $258.18 million 3.05 $59.49 million $2.03 13.66 Atlantic Capital Bancshares $104.81 million 3.94 $28.53 million $1.08 17.47

Central Pacific Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Atlantic Capital Bancshares. Central Pacific Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlantic Capital Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Central Pacific Financial and Atlantic Capital Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Pacific Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Atlantic Capital Bancshares 0 2 2 0 2.50

Central Pacific Financial presently has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.58%. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.69%. Given Central Pacific Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Central Pacific Financial is more favorable than Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.7% of Central Pacific Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.3% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Central Pacific Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Central Pacific Financial has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Central Pacific Financial beats Atlantic Capital Bancshares on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Central Pacific Financial

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit. The company's lending activities comprise commercial loans, commercial mortgages, construction loans, and leases to small and medium-sized companies, business professionals, and real estate investors and developers, as well as residential mortgages and consumer loans to local homebuyers and individuals. It also provides debit cards, Internet and mobile banking, cash management services, traveler's checks, safe deposit boxes, international banking services, night depository facilities, foreign exchange and wire transfers, trust services, retail brokerage, and wholesale funding services. In addition, the company offers wealth management products and services, including non-deposit investment products, annuities, insurance, investment management, asset custody, and general consultation and planning services. It operates 35 branches and 79 ATMs in the state of Hawaii. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit. In addition, the company offers cash and treasury management, capital market, payment processing, specialty commercial lending, small business administration and franchise lending, payroll, electronic payment, and online and mobile banking services. It serves small and mid-sized businesses, franchisees, commercial enterprises, not for profit institutions, institutional caliber commercial real estate developers and investors, public real estate investment trusts and other commercial real estate clients, and individuals and professional services businesses. The company primarily operates a loan production office Athens, Georgia; and 16 additional locations located in Fulton, Whitfield, and Oconee County, Georgia, as well as Hamilton, Union, Jefferson, Knox, and Loudon County, Tennessee. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

