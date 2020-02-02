Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $220.50 Million

Brokerages expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) will announce $220.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $221.61 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $216.90 million. Ceridian HCM reported sales of $200.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full year sales of $822.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $819.20 million to $823.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $927.98 million, with estimates ranging from $923.50 million to $938.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $202.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.52 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 2.24%. Ceridian HCM’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on CDAY shares. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.94.

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $265,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $1,057,222.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDAY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the third quarter valued at $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 2,627.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 29.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDAY stock opened at $73.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 120.15 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Ceridian HCM has a 12 month low of $40.37 and a 12 month high of $74.95.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

