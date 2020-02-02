Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) is Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s 10th Largest Position

Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd decreased its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,229 shares during the quarter. Cerner comprises approximately 4.9% of Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd owned about 0.09% of Cerner worth $19,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,227,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,413,000 after acquiring an additional 180,710 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Cerner by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,425,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,681,000 after buying an additional 224,177 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in Cerner by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 3,325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,665,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Cerner by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,660,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,868,000 after buying an additional 64,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cerner by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,392,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,933,000 after buying an additional 101,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on CERN shares. Barclays set a $70.00 price target on Cerner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $78.00 price target on Cerner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub lowered Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Cerner from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.83. 1,400,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,522. The firm has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.21. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $54.22 and a 52-week high of $76.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

In related news, COO Michael Nill sold 81,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $5,608,741.48. Also, EVP John Peterzalek sold 29,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $2,097,315.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,437 shares of company stock worth $8,426,657. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.