Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Acquired by Veritas Investment Management LLP

Veritas Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,181,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,223 shares during the quarter. Cerner makes up about 6.6% of Veritas Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Veritas Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.38% of Cerner worth $86,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cerner by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Cerner by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Cerner by 6.3% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Cerner by 26.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in Cerner by 142.8% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 81.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CERN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $78.00 target price on Cerner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Cerner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $80.00 to $83.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Cerner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.79.

In related news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 29,665 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $2,097,315.50. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,226 shares in the company, valued at $448,645.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,437 shares of company stock worth $8,426,657. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CERN traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.83. 1,400,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,522. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.93. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $54.22 and a 1-year high of $76.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

