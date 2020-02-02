Certified Advisory Corp Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,194 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 269,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 52,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 12.0% during the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 27,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $935,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $166,000. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PFE stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.87. The company has a market cap of $206.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.81%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.69.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

