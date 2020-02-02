CFM Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,751 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,885,000. Boeing makes up 2.9% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Boeing from $365.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $349.19.

NYSE:BA opened at $318.27 on Friday. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $302.72 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $328.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.22. The stock has a market cap of $179.12 billion, a PE ratio of -265.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Boeing’s payout ratio is -236.89%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.